Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A)’s share price rose 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $592.00 and last traded at $592.00. Approximately 26 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 60 shares. The stock had previously closed at $587.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $656.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $753.25.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

