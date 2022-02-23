Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A)’s share price rose 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $592.00 and last traded at $592.00. Approximately 26 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 60 shares. The stock had previously closed at $587.00.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $656.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $753.25.
Biglari Company Profile (NYSE:BH.A)
