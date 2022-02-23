Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Reaches $0.0000

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $292,803.66 and approximately $5,711.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

