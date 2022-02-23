BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.23.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $733.61 million, a PE ratio of -40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.09.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

