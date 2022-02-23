BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.23.
Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $733.61 million, a PE ratio of -40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.09.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.
BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.
