Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Black Knight in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Black Knight’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

BKI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

NYSE:BKI opened at $54.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. Black Knight has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $84.27.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 235.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

