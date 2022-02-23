Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Position Lessened by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,126,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.06% of Blackbaud worth $219,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BLKB opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.79 and its 200-day moving average is $72.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6,162.84 and a beta of 1.08.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Blackbaud Company Profile
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).
Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.