Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Position Lessened by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,126,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.06% of Blackbaud worth $219,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLKB opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.79 and its 200-day moving average is $72.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6,162.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

