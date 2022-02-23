BlackRock Inc. Buys 25,216 Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 266,647 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,216 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Poshmark were worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Poshmark by 43.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Poshmark by 10,514.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Poshmark during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Poshmark during the second quarter worth about $243,000. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Shares of POSH opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. Poshmark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $66.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -8.35.

A number of analysts recently commented on POSH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair cut shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Poshmark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

In other news, Director Hans Tung sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $105,938.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 1,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $31,046.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 245,761 shares of company stock worth $4,691,892.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.