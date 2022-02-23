BlackRock Inc. Buys Shares of 347,158 CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 347,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,743,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in CVRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in CVRx by 15.2% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 230,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 30,420 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in CVRx by 89.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 492,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after buying an additional 231,740 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in CVRx by 57.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 376,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after buying an additional 136,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in CVRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVRX opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 20.42 and a quick ratio of 20.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.61. CVRx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Research analysts anticipate that CVRx, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVRX. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.37.

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

