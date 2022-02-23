BlackRock Inc. Has $5.98 Million Stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 612,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 11,913 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Euronav were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,334,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,034,000 after purchasing an additional 107,152 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,229 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 320,025 shares during the period. 36.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EURN opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.32. Euronav NV has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. The business had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.58 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronav currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

