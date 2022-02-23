BlackRock Inc. Has $6.77 Million Holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 762,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment were worth $6,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 92,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 27.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 8.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 919,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 18,483 shares during the period. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CHMI opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.14. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $10.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.23%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 385.73%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.