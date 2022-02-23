BlackRock Inc. Has $6.97 Million Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 987,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 863,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 48,385 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.4% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 607,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 81.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 828,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 372,895 shares during the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.79%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, insider Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 639,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,705. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

