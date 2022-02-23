BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 675,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $7,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASTS. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 64,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Broad Run Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,363,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of ASTS stock opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

AST SpaceMobile Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

