BlackRock Inc. Makes New Investment in Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,012,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,643,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Markforged as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the third quarter worth $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the third quarter worth $135,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the third quarter worth $328,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the third quarter worth $828,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the second quarter worth $2,370,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MKFG stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. Markforged Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96.
In other Markforged news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 35,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $170,975.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 234,408 shares of company stock worth $1,072,240 in the last quarter.
Markforged Company Profile
oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Markforged (MKFG)
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.