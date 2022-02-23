BlackRock Inc. Purchases 264,454 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 36.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 987,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 264,454 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,714,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 43,564 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,468,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 105,262 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 44,763 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 940,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 863,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 48,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCSL opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.79%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 34,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $257,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 639,200 shares of company stock worth $4,809,705 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

