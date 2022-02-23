BlackRock Inc. Purchases 279,478 Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,478 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics were worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5,908.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 15,126 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 103,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 84.2% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 99,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,061 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $35,396.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 46,885 shares of company stock worth $165,429 in the last 90 days. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADAP opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29.

ADAP has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

