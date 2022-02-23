BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 266,647 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Poshmark were worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Poshmark by 10,514.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Poshmark by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on POSH shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

In other news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 1,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $31,046.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Hans Tung sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $105,938.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 245,761 shares of company stock worth $4,691,892.

Shares of POSH stock opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35. Poshmark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $66.03.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

