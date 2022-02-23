BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,844,991 Shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 50.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,795,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,844,991 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in United Insurance were worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in United Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in United Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Insurance by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,930 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in United Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in United Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael Hogan bought 10,000 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Maroney bought 7,500 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $32,325.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,912 shares of company stock valued at $122,109 over the last three months. Insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance stock opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.08. The company has a market cap of $152.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.72.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

