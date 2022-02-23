BlackRock Inc. Sells 21,154 Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,892,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,154 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REI. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ring Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ring Energy by 299.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REI opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $290.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.37. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

