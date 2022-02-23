BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.82

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and traded as low as $12.86. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 38,970 shares.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MFL)
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.
