BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.82

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and traded as low as $12.86. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 38,970 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFL. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 490,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 205,350 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,568,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 448,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 98,568 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 17.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 584,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after buying an additional 86,764 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MFL)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

