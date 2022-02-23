Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Blue Owl Capital is an alternative asset manager which provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through a variety of vehicles. Blue Owl Capital, formerly known as Altimar Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $17.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 86,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,344,261.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,043,210 shares of company stock valued at $77,401,300.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,029,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

