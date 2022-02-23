Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) Trading Up 0.9%

Blue Prism Group plc (LON:PRSM)’s stock price was up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,285 ($17.48) and last traded at GBX 1,271 ($17.29). Approximately 7,190,986 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 672% from the average daily volume of 930,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,260 ($17.14).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,261.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,150.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.52.

In other Blue Prism Group news, insider Ijoma Maluza sold 1,140 shares of Blue Prism Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,260 ($17.14), for a total value of £14,364 ($19,534.88).

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

