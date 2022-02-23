Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKEP opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $4.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 15.74%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 285,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

