Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BKEP opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $4.26.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 15.74%.
Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile
BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP)
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.