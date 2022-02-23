BMO Capital Markets Boosts Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Price Target to C$15.50

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSYTF remained flat at $$10.35 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13. Pason Systems has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. Its products include automatic driller, choke control, electronic drilling recorder, enhanced pit volume totalizer, gas analyzer, hazardous gas alarm system, rig communications, rig display, directional system, drilling guidance system, live rig view (LRV), LRV mobile, tour sheet analytics, WellView field solution, SideKick remote display, and DataHub web-based data management system.

