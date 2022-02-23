BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 82,156 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 541,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,156 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $31,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.0% during the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 9.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 3.6% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.77.

OKE opened at $60.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $42.55 and a one year high of $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

