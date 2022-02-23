BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 41,155 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,155 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $34,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2,396.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,846,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,185 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock opened at $439.21 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.23 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

