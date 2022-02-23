Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.91 EPS

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share.
NYSE:BCC opened at $81.77 on Wednesday. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $45.83 and a fifty-two week high of $85.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.75.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.34%.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.
Boise Cascade Company Profile
Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.
