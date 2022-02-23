bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.25

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Several research firms have commented on BPOSY. ING Group cut shares of bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, bpost SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

Get bpost SA/NV alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.64 and a beta of 1.11.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for bpost SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.