BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.50

BrandShield Systems Plc (LON:BRSD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.12 ($0.16), with a volume of 32496 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.75 ($0.17).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of BrandShield Systems in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.74. The company has a market capitalization of £13.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51.

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover Websites, online marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

