Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braze Inc. provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. It operates principally in Berlin, Chicago, London, San Francisco, Singapore and Tokyo. Braze Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

BRZE has been the topic of several other reports. started coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Braze from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.18.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $41.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.95. Braze has a twelve month low of $40.88 and a twelve month high of $98.78.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Braze will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

