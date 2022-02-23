Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.25

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.25 and traded as low as $1.83. Bridgeline Digital shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 90,445 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.83.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 24.84% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 200,570 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 92,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 22,306 shares during the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

