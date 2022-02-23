Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.140-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $207 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $218.53 million.Brightcove also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.020-$0.040 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brightcove from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Northland Securities cut shares of Brightcove from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brightcove presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $296.27 million, a PE ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.73. Brightcove has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Brightcove had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brightcove will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Brightcove by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Brightcove by 428.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Brightcove by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brightcove by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Brightcove by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.