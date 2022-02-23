BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 192.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $8.72. 971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,850. BrightSpire Capital has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.50.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,187,000 after acquiring an additional 222,250 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,416,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,538,000 after acquiring an additional 341,478 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 90,498 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,474,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 467,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 70,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

BRSP has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightSpire Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.