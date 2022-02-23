Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 3.5% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $26,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.3% in the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 14.2% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded up $2.73 on Wednesday, reaching $580.19. The company had a trading volume of 52,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,882. The company has a fifty day moving average of $607.53 and a 200-day moving average of $550.98. The company has a market capitalization of $239.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.33%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.65.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

