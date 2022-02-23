Broadwind (BWEN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Broadwind to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Broadwind stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $8.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Johnson Rice lowered Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWEN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Broadwind by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadwind in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind in the 3rd quarter worth $560,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Broadwind by 213.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,072 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.