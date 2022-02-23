Brokerages Anticipate Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) to announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Amyris reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amyris.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMRS. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amyris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.11. 299,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,603,376. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.57. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.

In other news, Director James F. Mccann bought 17,400 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,003,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,376,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amyris by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,700,000 after purchasing an additional 35,963 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,333,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,769,000 after purchasing an additional 83,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Amyris by 690.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,104,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,793,000 after buying an additional 2,711,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

