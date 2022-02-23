Brokerages Anticipate Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.21 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will post sales of $2.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. Campbell Soup reported sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year sales of $8.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Campbell Soup.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.11.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 44.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.