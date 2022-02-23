Brokerages Anticipate Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Fifth Third Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

FITB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,779,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,992,000 after purchasing an additional 173,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,378,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,763,000 after purchasing an additional 282,498 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,871 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,122,000 after acquiring an additional 636,018 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

