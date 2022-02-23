Brokerages Anticipate Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) to Post -$0.72 EPS

Analysts expect Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.72) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.71). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($1.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Foghorn Therapeutics.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FHTX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foghorn Therapeutics stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.30. 103,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,334. Foghorn Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.