Brokerages Anticipate Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $951.71 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) will report $951.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $961.44 million and the lowest is $941.73 million. Pentair posted sales of $865.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year sales of $4.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNR. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,017,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,761,000 after acquiring an additional 513,750 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Pentair by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,057,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $734,526,000 after acquiring an additional 971,852 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Pentair by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,259 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Pentair by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,586,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,505,000 after acquiring an additional 23,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Pentair by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,373,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,399,000 after acquiring an additional 227,929 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $55.72. 1,079,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,023. Pentair has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

