Brokerages Anticipate Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.02). Stratasys reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stratasys.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SSYS shares. TheStreet lowered Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Stratasys by 1,085.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,100,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,629 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Stratasys by 3,588.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 935,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,142,000 after acquiring an additional 910,481 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth $20,360,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Stratasys by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,349,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,748,000 after acquiring an additional 615,791 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter worth $10,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSYS traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.79. The stock had a trading volume of 41,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,954. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.83.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

