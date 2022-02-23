Brokerages Expect Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) to report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bridge Investment Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bridge Investment Group.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRDG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth $5,213,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,546,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $29,577,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth about $963,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRDG stock opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. Bridge Investment Group has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

