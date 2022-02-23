Brokerages Expect Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) to Announce -$0.99 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.99) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.06) and the highest is ($0.86). Dyne Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($3.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dyne Therapeutics.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.
DYN traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 226,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,650. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $391.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.95. Dyne Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $22.92.
About Dyne Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
