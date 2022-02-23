Brokerages Expect Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) to post $129.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mandiant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.00 million and the lowest is $129.25 million. Mandiant posted sales of $246.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mandiant will report full-year sales of $562.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $560.31 million to $564.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $694.25 million, with estimates ranging from $684.17 million to $704.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mandiant.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.58 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 149.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNDT. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of MNDT stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $17.06. The stock had a trading volume of 66,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.99. Mandiant has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $22.80.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $912,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $1,453,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

