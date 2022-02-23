Brokerages Expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to report $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. RE/MAX reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.80 million. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. RE/MAX’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RMAX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RMAX opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09. RE/MAX has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $43.85.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

