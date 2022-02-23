Brokerages Expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) to post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Simmons First National reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,955,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,530,000 after buying an additional 1,036,018 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Simmons First National by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 23,177 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Simmons First National by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Simmons First National by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 202,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFNC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.12. The stock had a trading volume of 639,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,204. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.80. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $25.84 and a 52-week high of $33.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 29.15%.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

