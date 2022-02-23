Brokerages Expect SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SWK’s earnings. SWK reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SWK will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.55 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SWK.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of SWK in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SWK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
NASDAQ SWKH opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.11. SWK has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The company has a market cap of $236.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.27.
About SWK
SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.
