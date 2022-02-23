Brokerages Expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.21 Billion

Analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) will report $2.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.86 billion. Tenaris posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year sales of $9.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $10.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.72 billion to $10.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TS shares. AlphaValue upgraded Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tenaris from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,132,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Tenaris by 460.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,457,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,251 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its position in Tenaris by 281.9% during the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,478,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,465 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its position in Tenaris by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 9,214,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,511,000 after acquiring an additional 890,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Tenaris by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,715,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,787,000 after acquiring an additional 707,390 shares in the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TS stock remained flat at $$24.93 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 265,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Tenaris has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

