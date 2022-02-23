Brokerages Expect Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) will report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 271.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.18 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tupperware Brands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

TUP opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.07. The firm has a market cap of $724.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 2.83. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $33.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

