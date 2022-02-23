Brokerages Set Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Target Price at $219.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.00.
ALNY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $181.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd.
In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ALNY opened at $146.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.13. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The business’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.
