Brokerages Set Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Target Price at $219.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.00.

ALNY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $181.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eversept Partners LP raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 59,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 311,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,720,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

ALNY opened at $146.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.13. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The business’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

