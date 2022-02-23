Brokerages Set Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Target Price at $136.25

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARKAY. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arkema from €123.00 ($139.77) to €120.00 ($136.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Arkema from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arkema from €124.00 ($140.91) to €129.00 ($146.59) in a report on Friday, February 4th.

ARKAY traded down $6.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.59. 2,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,833. Arkema has a 1 year low of $105.94 and a 1 year high of $152.18. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

