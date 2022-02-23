Brokerages Set Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) PT at $164.00

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $81.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.79. Crocs has a 12-month low of $70.34 and a 12-month high of $183.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,940.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,955,737.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Crocs by 1,586.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,407,000 after purchasing an additional 285,854 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 54.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Crocs by 16.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,980,000 after purchasing an additional 137,207 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 19.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 356,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,526,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the second quarter worth about $13,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

